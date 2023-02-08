Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $79.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.69.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

