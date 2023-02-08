SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,972 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SigmaTron International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

