Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $186.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $150.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $183.96 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $190.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average is $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

