Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

