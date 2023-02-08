Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

