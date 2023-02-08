Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.37.
About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
