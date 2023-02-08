Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

