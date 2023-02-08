Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

