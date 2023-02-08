Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

