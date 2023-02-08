Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

