Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 12.5 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

