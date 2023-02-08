SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 221,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,522 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Stock Up 0.1 %

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,364. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

SmartFinancial Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Articles

