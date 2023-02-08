Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

