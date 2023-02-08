Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 232.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 663,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Steven Madden

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

