Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 855,122 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

