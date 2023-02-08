Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Insider Activity at Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

