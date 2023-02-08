Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.37% from the company’s current price.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Surmodics from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SRDX opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.90. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock worth $335,340. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,224,000 after purchasing an additional 72,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

