Susquehanna Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

