Susquehanna Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $280.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Saia will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Saia by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,128,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

