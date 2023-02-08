Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.24.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after buying an additional 223,735 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.