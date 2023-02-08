Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,603 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of FSS opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

