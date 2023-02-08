Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,290 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $28,454,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

