Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,248 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,762,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 411.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 188,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -502.50 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.