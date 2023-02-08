Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Aaron’s by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $465.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

