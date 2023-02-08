Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Aaron’s by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aaron’s Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $465.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aaron’s Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.