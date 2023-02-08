Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 99,166 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,230 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 380,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.37%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.