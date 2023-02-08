Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 16,615 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 404,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:HESM opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Further Reading

