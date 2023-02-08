Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 19,678 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 139,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ RVMD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.
Revolution Medicines Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.