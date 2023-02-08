Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 19,678 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 139,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

