Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

