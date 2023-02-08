Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LendingClub were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,569,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 192,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,376,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,588 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub Trading Up 8.1 %

LC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.