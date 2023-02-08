Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,431,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

