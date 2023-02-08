Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,916 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

