Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,728 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

