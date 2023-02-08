Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 78.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

PUBM stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $857.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,998.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,825. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

