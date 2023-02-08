Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $174,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USM shares. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

USM opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

