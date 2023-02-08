Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 10,692 National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of National Bank by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

