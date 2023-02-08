Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 22,669 Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 342.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Montauk Renewables

In related news, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,252,888.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,252,888.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,164,087.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montauk Renewables Profile

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

