Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 32,318 CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after buying an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

CFB stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

