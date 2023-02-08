Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 12,806.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 828,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after acquiring an additional 913,400 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Clarivate stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. The company had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

