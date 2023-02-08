Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after buying an additional 165,256 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 129,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simmons First National Price Performance

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.