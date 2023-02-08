Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

