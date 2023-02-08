Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

