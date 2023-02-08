Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.