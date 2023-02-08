Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CNX Resources were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 128.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE CNX opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

