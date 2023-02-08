Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $399,000 Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 310.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 31.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUMP opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

