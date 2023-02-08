Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $406,000 Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprout Social were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 92.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 31.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Sprout Social Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Shares of SPT stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,091,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,619 shares of company stock worth $4,460,004. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.