Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $435,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,425,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 178,229 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.32. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

