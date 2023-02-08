Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $438,000 Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

TVTX stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.