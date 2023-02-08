Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $443,000 Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.90.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

