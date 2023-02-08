Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $47.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

