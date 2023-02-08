Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Knowles were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 56.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 950,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $4,295,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 114.0% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 383,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

KN stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

