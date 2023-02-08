Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after acquiring an additional 292,935 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth $6,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $4,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.99 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

